Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County.

Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club.

Supporting children during court proceedings, Scout's stress-busting efforts have helped her earn the 2022 AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence Exemplary Companion Award.

But she's so much more than a four-legged companion in the courthouse.

The 40-pound dog helps children with their nerves and fear, creating a comfort zone for children typically ages five to 12 years old.

“She meets with kids that are in dependency cases, helping me communicate with them by providing a calming presence,” said Wyant to AKC.

Scout provides emotional support for children who testify in court. Often, Scout helps children who may be in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Wyant, a judge working in Coweta's juvenile court believed Scout could serve as his companion and provide an extra layer of support for local children.

According to AKC's spotlight, Wyant found Scout among a litter of puppies in Calhoun, Ga. back in 2012.