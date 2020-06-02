COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The brave actions of firefighters in Coweta County are credited with saving a man and a family pet caught in a furious house fire on Tuesday.

The call came in, at first, as a welfare check around 10:30 p.m. when operators answered a 911 call only to hear and open line and an alarm on Doc Perry Road.

But, according to Captain Bryan Fuller, the situation became something much more dire when the first officers arrived to find a fire inside a home - and someone might still be inside. From there, Fuller said roughly 20 members of Coweta County Fire Rescue were quick to arrive and begin work on a fire in the kitchen area of the home.

And while one man in his 80s made it out of the fire, the man said that there was still someone inside - a man in his 60s. Learning this, Lieutenant Matt Dailey and Captain Larry Williams prepared to hit the fire from the inside will searching for the trapped victim.

Authorities said Dailey had previous knowledge of the home having responded for a medical call at another time. That's why he knew the only way in and out of the home was blocked by the kitchen fire.

Inside, firefighters pushed through and knocked down the flames enough to get to the bedroom area.

Lieutenant Jason Jordan arrived to assist in the search and they were ultimately able to find the trapped man inside and got him out.

Other members of Coweta Fire Rescue then worked to stabilize the man before he was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Fuller said other firefighters on the scene not only managed to get the fire knocked down but also revived a family dog that had nearly died from complications involving the heavy smoke.

The man who managed to escape on his own was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Fuller citing the firefighter's prayer, said that Daily, Jordan, and Williams were more than willing to answer their calling to save a life, hear the weakest shout, put a fire out and give their best when it was needed the most.

"These members put their lives on the line and acted flawlessly that night with no hesitation or fear," Fuller said.

He credited not only their bravery for what happened that night but also the knowledge that comes from more than 20 years in their profession.

