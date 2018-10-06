NEWNAN, Ga. -- President Donald Trump has nominated Coweta County's sheriff to be the next U.S. marshal for the northern district of Georgia.

Michael S. Yeager has served as Coweta sheriff for more than 25 years.

He began his career as an officer with the Newnan police department in 1980. From 1982-87, he served in the probation division of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He joined the Coweta County sheriff’s office in 1987, serving as captain for criminal investigations until he was elected sheriff in 1992.

In May 2016, Yeager defended Coweta deputies in the death of a man who was tased by the officers. Chase Sherman died after officers responded to a 911 call from Sherman's mother, who said her son was high on drugs and attacking the family in a car.

Sherman's mother claimed, after the incident, that deputies murdered her son, but Yeager defended the officers, saying, “those officers didn’t arrive on that scene looking to kill somebody,” but they were simply defending themselves.

RELATED | Sheriff defends deputies in taser death

Yeager's nomination has to be approved by the Senate.

© 2018 WXIA