NEWNAN, Ga. — The punishment will stand for a Newnan elementary school principal who was disciplined for not immediately reporting classroom abuse allegations to police.

A parent wanted the principal to face harsher discipline after it reportedly took Dr. Christi Hildebrand three weeks to alert police that a special needs teacher at Newnan's Elm Street Elementary School had allegedly mistreated students.

During the school board meeting on Wednesday, there were a lot of parents present in support of Hildebrand. The parents wore T-shirts that read, "There's no place like Elm Street."

A number of people who work at the school actually took the afternoon off to support the principal in the appeal. However, Hildebrand was not present at the meeting.

"I know the character, the true character of Dr. Hildebrand," said one parent, Theresa D'Emilio. "And I think what's happened is a modern-day witch hunt against that woman."

D'Emilio says she never had a problem with Elm Street Elementary School Principal Dr. Christi Hildebrand, even when her children had a problem there.

"She showed compassion and kindness and caring, and she handled the situation," D'Emilio said.

She showed up to support Hildebrand in the school board meeting about her suspension.

Hildebrand was accused of not reporting suspected child abuse soon enough, as mandated by state law. After an investigation was launched, the superintendent removed Hildebrand from the school for five days to retrain her on reporting practices, and she served a two-day unpaid suspension.

"Laws and laws, and she needed to be reprimanded for the law that she did not follow," D'Emilio said. "But I think what was handed down was sufficient, and I think calling for her to be fired is extreme."

Jillian Wooten filed the appeal. Her son Aiden was in the classroom where the suspected abuse took place.

She said she does not think the two-day suspension is nearly long enough.

"I understand people make mistakes, and everyone should be allowed some form of grace -- a second chance," Wooten said. "But this wasn't a simple mistake. This was multiple occasions, where you could have done the right thing."

Wooten was not given the opportunity to speak at the board meeting, and she says she has removed her child from the school because of the abuse allegations.

"I think it would have been fairer for her to move to a different school," Wooten said. "Sure a second chance -- but not with my child."

Newnan Police said the criminal child abuse allegations are still under investigation. And the criminal investigation into Dr. Hildebrand's reporting is under investigation also. The school board upheld her two-day suspension during Wednesday's hearing.

It may be difficult for children with special needs to voice when abuse occurs in the classroom.

But advocates say there are signs parents should watch for. Be sure to check for any changes in behavior or unexplained injuries.

The child may develop a fear of going to school -- and always watch to see if your child develops any changes to sleep or appetite or any drastic changes in school performance.

