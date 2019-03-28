NEWNAN, Ga. — A student unknowingly brought a loaded handgun to Atkinson Elementary school, according to Newnan Police.

School officials said it happened around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said the student didn't know the gun was in his bag, but as soon as he realized it he took the weapon and bookbag to his teacher. The teacher followed school safety protocol and alerted the administrative staff and the resource officer who was on campus at that time, according to Newnan officials.

Police said the child is not under arrest and the parents have been notified about the incident via phone call.

Newnan officials said no one was injured and the school is not on lockdown.

"The administration’s continued emphasis on safety remains an utmost priority. Please remind your students to notify the administration at any time when they are concerned about their safety. Also, please take this opportunity to remind your student that it is important to only bring approved items onto the Coweta County School System property. It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned," Principal Ben Tarleton wrote in a letter to parents.

Tarleton said education and safety remains the schools top priority.

They are still investigating the incident and said they will file the appropriate charges if criminal intent is determined.

