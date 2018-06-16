NEWNAN, Ga. -- A former Wheeler High School standout who played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been arrested in connection with a Coweta County robbery on Friday.

James Edward "JJ" Hickson Jr. has been charged with robbery armed with a knife, and is being held without bond.

“The victim was beat up pretty good and they took personal items from the residence," said Deputy Sheriff Capt. John Kennedy. "A canvas was conducted and we were able to identify a suspect and a vehicle. That greatly assisted us.”

Hickson played eight NBA seasons from 2008-16 with the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards. His best season came in 2010-11 with Cleveland, the season after LeBron James signed with Miami, when he registered 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks.

After Wheeler High, Hickson, a right-handed center and power forward, attended North Carolina State University.

