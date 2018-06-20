NEWNAN, Ga, -- A search of a Coweta County home resulted in four arrests and the seizure of various illegal explosives and drugs.

Jerry Wayne Smith, Sydney Elaine Fields, Nicole Lee Hernane and Johnny Lee Cordell were arrested Tuesday morning from a Rolling Hills Lane home.

Police searched the property after an undercover operation in which police bought drugs from the suspects.

During the search, police said they found a half ounce of methamphetamine; 2.5 ounces of marijuana; a marijuana growing operations in an outdoor shed with about 37 plants; a stolen pistol; $900 in cash; and several explosive devices and materials. The ATF was called in as well.

All four are charged with various drug and firearms charges.

Smith, Hernane and Cordell are also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

