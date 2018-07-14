NEWNAN, Ga. -- Five people were arrested Thursday during a meth investigation by the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Newnan Police Department.

On Thursday, July 12, agents discovered information regarding a possible sale of drugs in the Newnan area. After further investigation, a search was made at the LaQuinta Inn in Newnan resulting in five arrests and the seizure of about 1.32 pounds of methamphetamine, $6,038 in cash, 17 assorted Schedule II pills and less than one ounce of marijuana.

Sean Robert Bussard is a 40-year-old white male from Hepzibah, Ga., George David Butler is a 33-year-old white male, also from Hepzibah; Tangela Molden is a 29-year-old black female from Newnan, Warner Parks is a 37-year-old black male, also from Newnan; and Curtis Rosser is a 29-year-old black male from Atlanta.

Bussard was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II pills. Butler and Molden were both charged with single counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Parks was charged with possession of marijuana. Rosser was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

All five are being held in the Coweta County Jail.

The GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is based in Carrollton and includes members from the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Peachtree City Police Department, Newnan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Heard County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2018 WXIA