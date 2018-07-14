NEWNAN, Ga. -- Coweta County officials have released mugshots of the five people arrested Thursday during a drug investigation at the LaQuinta Inn in Newnan.

During that arrest, the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Newnan Police arrested Sean Bussard, 40, and George Butler, 33, of Hepzibah, Ga.; Tangela Molden, 39 and Warner Parks, 37, of Newnan; and Curtis Rosser, 29, of Atlanta.

More than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with $6,038 in cash, 17 assorted Schedule II pills and less than one ounce of marijuana.

gbi-seizure714a_1531585119102.png
Drugs and currency seized during an operation by the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office on July 12, 2018.

Bussard was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II pills. Butler and Molden were both charged with single counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Parks was charged with possession of marijuana. Rosser was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

All five are being held in the Coweta County Jail without bail.

Mug Shot Photos
From left, Curtis Rosser, George Butler, Sean Bussard, Tangela Molden and Warner Parks were all arrested on Thursday, July 12 at the LaQuinta Inn in Newnan by the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Newnan Police Department.
Booking photo of Gregory Garrett from Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery Scott Moss was arrested in Decatur on July 9, 2018 and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault for a June 30 drive-by shooting in Gainesville. (Hall Co. Jail)
Fabian Garcia-Mata -- who also goes by the name George Garcia -- was arrested after police say he dragged two Gainesville police officers in a stolen car on Saturday, July 7.
Earnica Latrice Lowe (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
Jeffery Dean Boger
Claude "Tex" McIver (Photo: Department of Corrections)
Shanel Velma Best (Photo: Gwinnett County Shierff)
(Photo: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
Jamario Pollard (Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
Austin Oney, 18 (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
Tracey Patrick Mug
Joshua Richards, 21
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
83 / 255
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
Tyrone Kemp
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
105 / 255
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
110 / 255
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
Bobbie Jessica Prather
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
131 / 255
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
Joseph Broxton
Daniel Pena
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
142 / 255
144 / 255
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
148 / 255
150 / 255
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
Selena Delatorre
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
James Lumpkin
Dale Tice.
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
Joshua Darnell Coleman
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
Mario Antwoin Teasley
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
Quintavius Williams
Robert Bradley
Keith Denmon.
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
Amir Williams, 26
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
Errol Martinez
Dejour Weston
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
Leroy Coleman
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
Orlando Gibson
Xavier Gibson
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
Dustin York
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
John Nicholson
Anthony Argento
Joshua Hughes
Donald Ragin
Joshua Mascharka
Benjamin Passmore
David McCormick
Joshua Taft
Josh Cubas
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
Travion Terrell Hall
Julian Michael Rochester
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
Anthony Hicks
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
Willis Johnson
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
Autum Bailey
Jezlias Masonett
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Arielle McMillan
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
Marlo Pinnock
Richard Perry
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
White Police Chief David King
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
Bernard Benta, 46
Ulysses Clark
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
Jeremiah Walker, 19
