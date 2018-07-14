NEWNAN, Ga. -- Coweta County officials have released mugshots of the five people arrested Thursday during a drug investigation at the LaQuinta Inn in Newnan.

During that arrest, the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Newnan Police arrested Sean Bussard, 40, and George Butler, 33, of Hepzibah, Ga.; Tangela Molden, 39 and Warner Parks, 37, of Newnan; and Curtis Rosser, 29, of Atlanta.

More than 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with $6,038 in cash, 17 assorted Schedule II pills and less than one ounce of marijuana.

Drugs and currency seized during an operation by the GBI's West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office on July 12, 2018.

Bussard was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II pills. Butler and Molden were both charged with single counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Parks was charged with possession of marijuana. Rosser was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

All five are being held in the Coweta County Jail without bail.

Mug Shot Photos

