'Light shines in the darkness' | Grantville community hosts candlelight vigil for 3 people murdered at gun range

Three crosses and a growing memorial is now at Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A sorrowful scene enveloped a small Georgia town Friday as dozens gathered to pay their respects after three family members were murdered two weeks ago.

Crime scene tape still ropes off the entrance of Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range. Next to the sign sits three crosses, bouquets of flowers and a large sympathy card where neighbors, friends and loved ones left remarks just before Friday's vigil.

Each cross was marked with memorabilia honoring Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk. Tommy and Evelyn were a married couple who owned the store. Luke was their grandson helping them with their business. The three were shot and killed during a robbery at their gun store and range on April 8.

"Evil is still present in this world," one speaker said at the vigil. "This really hit home to our community, our society."

The modest crowd held candles and wore shirts that read "Justice for the Hawk family."

"Light shines in the darkness," he said, as he led the crowd in prayer.

The crowd sang "Amazing Grace," a nod to the Hawks and their Christian faith. The three have been described as "servants of the Lord."

Tommy and Evelyn's son, Richard, had found the family dead that tragic night. Luke was his son. Richard Hawk, who is also the Coweta County coroner was expected to be at the vigil.

"I really thought he was coming tonight," Chief Steve Whitlock said of Richard, adding that he was still coping with his grief and not ready to face a crowd yet.

A week ago, Whitlock joined the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to announce the arrest of Jacob Muse. The 21-year-old, of College Park, visited the gun shop several times in the past, according to Grantville Police.

Authorities said 40 firearms and a security recording device went missing on the night of the murders. Police have not charged Muse in the robbery; he is facing murder charges in the Hawks' death.

"We solved it really quick," Whitlock said, adding that in a week's time the investigators on the case were able to make an arrest.