NEWNAN, Ga. -- The Junction Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Newnan received major damage in a severe thunderstorm late Friday afternoon that caved a portion of the building's roof in.

Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown says the heavy rains caused the cave-in at about 6 p.m.

The people who were inside the facility were quickly evacuated. No injuries were reported in the incident.

When the roof caved in, the fire sprinkler line broke causing additional damage to the building.

Officials from Junction Lanes said the center will remain closed until at least Monday, and quite possibly longer.

They said the majority of the damage was confined to the glow golf area, so they are hopeful that the bowling alley, arcade and grill can reopen at some point next week.

