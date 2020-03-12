Woman's screams alert authorities to fatal Newnan shooting

Witnesses reported hearing five or six gunshots. First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Newnan early Wednesday morning. He later died.

According to Newnan officials, officers with the Newnan Police Department responded around 3:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Jefferson Street after getting reports of a woman screaming a man down.

While on the way to the scene, officials said officers were told that the man had been shot, and witnesses heard five or six gunshots.

When officers arrived, officials said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on scene.

So far, police have not released many other details about the shooting, including a possible motive or a suspect. They have also not released neither the victim's name nor the woman's "in order to protect the safety and wellbeing." Also, officials said some next of kin have not been identified.

The shooting comes just about a month after several people were shot in a "killing spree" in Newnan. A suspect in that case was arrested and charged. There's no indication whether this latest incident is in any way connected.