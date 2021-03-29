Found amongst the rubble: Baby photo lost in Newnan tornado returned to family

Holly Kanner was walking with her family after the storm Friday. She was looking for the light, a sign her community could recover. That's when she saw the picture.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The community of Newnan is still reeling from Thursday’s deadly EF-4 tornado that caused widespread damage to homes, schools and businesses.

The community has already started a lost-and-found page where people can reclaim items blown away in the storm. They're posting everything from found Christmas decorations, to pets that got lost in the storm.

A lot of these things just can't be replaced. And there's one connection already in the works: the paper is tattered and torn. The picture out of frame. But the love is clear: Our Baby.

Born in April 1976. Mark Horn's birth announcement was lost.

"We were walking, and in a pile of debris and insulation, and shingles, this baby photo was just there for me to find. And I was like, there's no way I can just leave this," recounted Holly Kanner.

She was walking with her family after the storm Friday. They had to come see the devastation in person.

She was looking for the light, a sign that her community could recover from the storm.

That's when she saw the picture.

"I took it home and was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do,' so, I posted it on my Facebook page and a community page," Kanner explained.

The reaction to her post was incredible.

Everyone who saw it wanted to make sure this photo was returned to the family

It was shared hundreds of times, including on my 11Alive Facebook page. That's where Mark's mom saw her baby.

She wrote: "THANK YOU SO MUCH!! Yes, I would love to have this. I sent this to my brother-in-law and sister-in-law 44+ years ago of my son!"

Kanner was able to connect with them over social media and found Mark's daughter. She’s now working to deliver the photo to her.

"I can't wait to see the family and be able to get the picture back," she said.

As people in Newnan try to rebuild piece by piece, Mark’s mom said this piece - is priceless.

"Thank you, Thank you, with all my heart!" she wrote. "Prayers for Newnan and Franklin for strength, comfort and peacefulness at this time."

Kanner said as a mom, she knows how baby photos are priceless.

"You never get those moments back with your children," she said. "I hope it's a little piece of comfort, a little piece of the past, they can cherish forever now."