NEWNAN, Ga. – A 70-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly left his dog to die outside a coffee shop.

On Tuesday, Newnan Police were called to the Leaf and Bean on Court Square for a dead dog tied up near the entrance of the shop. Witnesses pointed police to Jon Schuck who was the dog’s owner inside.

Schuck told officers he knew his dog had just died. He was also aware of the ‘angry crowd outside,’ according to the incident report. Police said Schuck couldn’t provide them with a reason on why he stayed inside when he knew his dog had passed.

Schuck told police his dog had collapsed earlier and he carried it around until he went inside the coffee shop where he left the animal tied up in the ‘extreme heat.’ According to the report, Newnan Police animal warden had been ‘chasing’ Schuck all day about leaving the animal outside tied up.

A witness told officers he noticed the dog was having a hard time breathing and could not stand on its own. The witness said he told Schuck the dog couldn’t breathe and said Schuck shrugged, according to the report.

“Schuck, later on, walked around outside, put a newspaper under the dog`s head, went back inside and continued to drink his beverage,” the report said.

A woman who was at the coffee shop that day told 11Alive they saw the dog in distress.

"It was clearly in distress and there was already kind of a crowd of people standing around the dog trying to help it," she said. "There were bags of ice on it and they were trying to cool it off with water and the dog wasn’t responding to it.”

She told 11Alive people were able to get the dog into the shade where it ended up passing away.

“In tragedy, there is always going to be thoughts of what you could have done better," she said. "But in this situation, everyone was doing the best that they could have done."

Shuck was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

