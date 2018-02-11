NEWNAN, Ga. – A 70-year-old man who was arrested after his dog died outside a coffee shop in Newnan won’t face any charges after the district attorney’s office reviewed the necropsy report.

Jon Schuck was arrested after several witnesses called police to report that his dead dog was tied up near the entrance of the Leaf and Bean on Court Square on Oct. 4.

The dog, Beauty, was a 4-year-old Spaniel mix. She was tied up outside the coffee shop with a bowl of water and food while it was about 85 degrees outside, according to the Newnan District Attorney’s Office. About a half-hour later, Beauty appeared to have trouble breathing and several people called police.

Schuck was arrested based on probable cause that Beauty died of heat exhaustion.

Jon Schuck, 70, won't face charges in the death of his dog after a necropsy determined she had severe health issues related to cancer, and her death was not caused by heat exhaustion.Credit: Newnan Police

A necropsy was performed on the dog and the examiner determined that, “both lymphoma and sepsis contributed to the death of this dog.” The examiner concluded that the dog had cancer and was very sick prior to death. There was no evidence of malnourishment or heat exhaustion.

Jon Schuck's dog, Beauty, was tied up outside a Newnan coffee shop with this bowl of food and water.

Due to the necropsy report, the district attorney has declined to press charges against Schuck for the dog’s death, as there was no evidence of mistreatment or criminal neglect.

