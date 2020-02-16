NEWNAN, Ga. — Authorities in a Coweta County town say that an officer is recovering after a crash that occurred late Saturday evening.

According to Newnan Deputy Police Chief Mark Cooper, a city officer was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call. Right now, police believe the officer responding to a call for assistance from another officer dealing with a fight on Kidd Street when the crash happened.

While on the way, Cooper said the officer was attempting to pass cars that had yielded the right-of-way. However, one of those cars allegedly made an abrupt left turn into the path of the police vehicle in the area of East Newnan Road and Gladecrest Lane. As a result, the officer t-boned the other driver.

Newnan Police has requested the Georgia State Patrol to conduct an independent investigation of the crash. Three people were taken to area hospitals for evaluation after the accident including the officer, the driver of the other vehicle and a child that was in that car.

While no patient conditions have been released, no deaths were reported and, in a previous update, a city spokesperson said the injuries weren't expected to be serious.

"Newnan Police Department is cooperating fully with the Georgia State Patrol's investigation and updates will be provided when available," Cooper said in Saturday's official statement. "We thank all those people that have reached out to us and ask for prayers of all those involved."

11Alive is working to gather more information about the accident. Check back for updates as they become available. To follow updates on this and other accidents in metro Atlanta, check the 11Alive Traffic Tracker page often.

MORE HEADLINES

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life appealing department's decision