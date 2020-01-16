NEWNAN, Ga. — Administrators of a school in Coweta County confirmed that a student had been removed after an investigation uncovered an alleged "kill list" with student names on it.

A letter from Madras Middle School Principal Lorraine Johnson said that, on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., a student reported that a schoolmate had the list.

"The student became aware of the existence of the list during a discussion in the cafeteria earlier this week," the letter said.

She said school officials and the resource officer immediately began an investigation into the report and the accused student was removed from class.

The investigation uncovered that the student was in possession of a notepad that contained a piece of paper with only the first names of six students. The student provided the last names of those students to administrators.

Though they are investigating whether the names were actually part of a list of students that the writer intended to harm, it contained no actual written threats.

"However, a thorough investigation into any conversations that were had regarding this list is being conducted," Johnson said in the note.

Since its discovery, the students whose names were in the list have been contacted by school administration and the student has been removed from the school - though it's not clear if he or she has actually been expelled at this point.

The school said "appropriate disciplinary and legal actions" are being taken; though, the letter doesn't elaborate.

The school is reminding parents to remind students to notify administrators at any time they fear for their safety and to make sure how serious threats of violence are whether they are posted to social media, written elsewhere or spoken.

