Newnan High paraprofessional accused of pushing student with special needs in 'excessive' manner

The Coweta County School System confirmed the staff member is no longer employed with them.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan High School paraprofessional was caught on camera pushing a student with special needs three times, according to a police report. The Coweta County School System confirmed the staff member is no longer employed with them.

The discovery was made on Nov. 15 when an officer was helping another staff member with an investigation at the Central Education Center separate issue about a "blind spot" where a camera wasn't working.

"While we were in my office searching for the camera system to see if I could locate a camera that covered the angle the school was looking for, I saw a Newnan High staff member appear to push a student from behind," the officer said in the police report.

The officer described stopping the video and rewinding from the time the student and paraprofessional walked out of the classroom. The video, according to the report, showed the paraprofessional pushing the student with both of her hands from behind, causing the student to stumble and lose her balance.

It allegedly happened a couple of more times as they walked down the hallway. The officer noted that the pushing "appeared excessive and criminal" so they decided to notify the assistant principal and show her the video. Other officials were also made aware of the incident.

The report said the school interviewed the employee to conduct an internal investigation; the police also spoke with her about the incident.

She claimed she was trained to do so at the beginning of the year to help the child walk down the hall, according to the police report. The officer also noted that the woman said she might have used too much force, but claimed she's been "working on that."

After the interview concluded, the incident report indicates the paraprofessional was escorted off of the property. The child's parent was made aware of the situation and said she did want to press charges if it was possible.