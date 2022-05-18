Writing on bathroom wall 'threatening a shooting' spurs Code Yellow safety response at Newnan High

School officials said in a letter to parents that administrators were made aware of the writing at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Writing on a bathroom wall at Newnan High School "threatening a shooting" spurred the school's Code Yellow safety response on Wednesday.

School officials said in a letter to parents that administrators were made aware of the writing at 8 a.m.

Newnan Police are currently investigating the incident and have an increased their presence at the school. However, they stressed that they do not feel the threat is credible.

The message was written on a bathroom wall in the home side stands of Drake Stadium, the school said. It said "Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 5/18/22 at 10:30 a.m."

School said police were "immediately notified."

"Additional Newnan Police officers are on both campuses this morning, out of an abundance of caution, and school and law enforcement officials are investigating to determine who wrote the threat."

The school will remain in Code Yellow safety procedures for the rest of the day, the letter said. A school official told 11Alive Code Yellow procedures are not equivalent to a lockdown.

The official gave 11Alive this description of Code Yellow procedures:

"Code Yellow is a security code letting parents know they are aware and are operating under heightened security and higher state of alert. Code Red means lockdown. Classes are going on as normal. Newnan PD have additional officers at campus and Cougar Village Campus that is housing temporarily some 9th graders at campus Central Educational center."

"As always the safety and security of our schools is our top priority," the letter, from Principal Dr. Chase Puckett, said. "It is my goal to always to be proactive when the safety of students is concerned, and to be transparent about these concerns when they arise. We maintain our focus on education and look forward to your continued support."