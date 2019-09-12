NEWNAN, Ga. — Three people managed to escape a house fire Sunday thanks to the quick action of neighbors.

Newnan Fire Department Battalion Chief Denise Burks said firefighters responded to the home on Stillwood Drive around 4:15 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, flames were coming through the roof of the home.

Burks said neighbors alerted the residents inside of the fire and they helped get two men out of the home first. They then help a woman escape the flames from a balcony. Firefighters said they used a ladder to help her down.

The woman and one of the neighbors were taken to the hospital, Burks said.

Officials also said the family's dogs died in the fire.

The house is a total loss; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

