Newnan officer-involved shooting under investigation by GBI

The shooting reportedly happened near the Coweta County Jail.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department the state's top investigative agency look into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles, agents have been called to the city to investigate after the shooting in the area of 629 Greison Trail - a commercial and industrial area roughly 400 feet from the Coweta County Jail.

Police said one person was shot but added that no officers were injured. Miles said this is the 50th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate since the beginning of 2020.

She also reiterated that no agencies are mandated to request the GBI to investigate incidents and that they do so at their own discretion.

However, many of the roughly 800 law enforcement agencies in Georgia have a standard procedure that involves working with the GBI as an independent investigator whenever their officers are involved in a shooting.

After the investigation, the GBI usually turns over their findings to the area district attorney for decisions regarding any possible prosecution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.