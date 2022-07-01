How to pay your respects for the Newnan officer who died from COVID-19

Officer Ricky Tostenson died on Thursday.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The family of the beloved Newnan police officer who passed away this week has announced how the community can pay their respects.

Officer Richard "Ricky" Tostenson was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this week. He died Thursday after complications with the virus, according to the Newnan Police Department.

A funeral service will be held Jan. 12 at Chapel Parrott.

Tostenson was a school resource officer at Evans Middle School and worked for NPD for the last 10 years. He served 18 years in law enforcement, the Newnan police chief said.

The law enforcement veteran is survived by his wife and two sons, his obituary reads.

Those who'd like to send their condolences can do so online at parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests people donate to the Newnan Coweta Public Safety Foundation in Tostenson's honor. Nonprofit documents say the foundation assists public safety employees in times of medical or financial hardship.

People can send mail their donations to the following address: