GBI: Man with knife shot and killed by police in Newnan

The GBI said the man allegedly walked toward the woman with a knife in his hand, and police fired numerous times through the window, killing the man.

NEWNAN, Ga. — One person died after being shot by a police officer in Newnan Sunday while responding to a domestic call, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Sean Michael Kinney, 37, of Cumming, Georgia died, the GBI said. No officers were injured.

Police said a neighbor called 911 about the domestic dispute on Second Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes. The GBI said when police couldn't contact anyone at the door, they looked into the license plate of the car parked in the driveway and identified the victim.

The GBI said police tried calling the woman, but there was no answer.

"The Newnan Police Department SWAT team and hostage negotiators were activated, a perimeter was secured around the residence, and numerous attempts were made to talk with the individuals with no success," the GBI said in a news release.

Shortly before 7 p.m. SWAT approached the door, according to the GBI. They said a Newnan officer said they saw a man, Kinney, through a window with a knife and also saw a door open behind him with a woman sitting on the ground. They said Kinney turned around and started walking toward the woman with the knife in his hand, and the officer fired numerous times through the window, killing him. The woman was not hurt.

The GBI said Newnan Police Department asked them to conduct an independent investigation into the fatal shooting.

Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. This is the seventh police shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.