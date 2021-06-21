Father in standoff with police after allegedly shooting son in Newnan

This is a developing story.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are negotiating with a gunman they believe shot his son multiple times on Monday afternoon in Newnan.

A spokesperson for Newnan Police said that officers were called to Stonebridge Crossing in the Stonebridge neighborhood on Monday night to reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a male who had been shot multiple times. Authorities didn't identify the victim or his condition and haven't said whether he was an adult or a child. However, they said he has been taken to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

At this time, police believe the victim's father was the shooter. They now believe he is barricaded in a residence in the area. Police are working to get the man to surrender peacefully.

The Stonebridge neighborhood is located on the northeastern side of Newnan and off of Lower Fayetteville Road not far from a shopping area.