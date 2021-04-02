One injured, another arrested after shooting in Newnan

This is a developing story.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police say a person is in custody after a shooting in Newnan that also sent another to the hospital on Thursday.

Fire officials who responded to the shooting along with police said the shooting happened in the area of Neal Street. Police have since confirmed that two people were involved, one of whom was shot and taken to an area hospital. The other person is currently in Newnan Police Department custody.

Police have not released the severity of the victims' injuries or how the shooting arose. Map views show Neal Street to be a residential route connecting Lovelace and W. Washington streets on the west side of Newnan.