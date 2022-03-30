Newnan woman shot multiple times in critical condition, police say

The woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A woman shot several times in Newnan is still receiving critical care more than 24 hours after the gunfire went off, police said. In the meantime, detectives are speaking with people they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

The Newnan Police Department identified the victim as Shauntay White.

White, 30, was found shot on Tuesday morning in the front yard at 90 West Washington St. She was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

In Wednesday's update, police said they are investigating several persons of interest in the case but authorities are not releasing any names.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests and are not releasing any other details at this time.