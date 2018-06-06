NEWNAN, Ga. – Months after neo-Nazis held a rally in downtown Newnan, reports showed that more than $200,000 were spent by the city and Coweta County.

On April 21, hundreds of officers from departments across the state took part in the political rally protection efforts when three dozen members of a neo-Nazi group rallied in Greenville Street Park near downtown.

The rally also drew hundreds of protestors forcing officers to create barriers between the groups. More than 400 police officers and other law enforcement personnel were present, and despite the presence of hundreds of counter-protestors, there were no confirmed reports of violence.

Reports showed the city of Newnan spent just over $111,000 with the bulk of that money going toward wages for the officers and overtime. The department also spent about $26,000 for unspecified materials and supplies. Another $485 was spent on traffic signs and devices.

In addition, reports showed another $3,600 went toward feeding the 700 officers that day.

Saturday night following the rally in Newnan, Georgia white nationalists and neo-Nazis lit swastikas and other symbols on fire in a field in the community of Draketown, Georgia on the Haralson-Paulding county line.

The people holding the torches and lighting the fires were members of the National Socialist Movement, considered to be one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the United States.

