Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Coweta County, sheriff says

This happened just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering its jurisdiction. The chase was originally initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department, according to the GBI.

Deputies joined the chase at West Highway 16 near the county line and continued west.

The man's vehicle, as deputies described, was driving at a high speed and on the wrong side of the road. As a result, deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop that driver. It worked, according to the GBI, and the SUV stopped by Handy Road.

Afterward, deputies said they attempted to move in on foot toward the car but the 52-year-old driver refused to comply. The driver was identified as Jackie L. Haynes by the GBI in a Monday evening update.

Deputies deployed a Taser on him, and despite the shock, Haynes "accelerated back toward the roadway," authorities said.

The GBI said deputies also shot a pepper ball gun into the SUV. When he tried to get away, Haynes drove in the direction of a deputy, which prompted authorities to shoot at the SUV, they said. Haynes was hit multiple times.

First aid was attempted on the scene, according to the sheriff's office, and Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital. However, he ultimately died from his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office, the agency said.

The GBI is taking over the investigation and once complete, the case file will be passed on to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's for review.

This marks the fifth shooting involving law enforcement that the GBI has been requested to investigate this year, according to the agency.