2 killed in Newnan shooting

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are investigating after two men were found shot outside a Newnan home on Thursday.

According to city officials, officers with the Newnan Police Department went to a home in the 200 block of East Broad Street minutes before 8 p.m. Nov. 5 after getting reports of shots fired and a "person down."

When officers got there, they found two men outside the side door that appeared to have been shot. Both victims were given emergency medical aid on scene, but they were later pronounced dead at the home. The names of the victims are not being released until next of kin is notified.

Meanwhile, the Newnan Police Department is asking anyone with information about what may have happened before the shooting, or who may have information on a possible suspect, is being asked to contact Sgt. Jim Beneke at 770-254-2355 ext. 117.