15-year-old one of the suspects arrested in Newnan deadly shooting, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — Two people -- including a teen -- are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old dead a week ago in Newnan.

Newnan Police said Friday they've arrested 20-year-old Derrious Daniel and a 15-year-old for the murder of Dustin Scott Parrott. Both suspects are from Newnan.

Police said they were called out to Cliff Circle around 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 17 regarding a person shot. There, they found a man with a "possible gunshot wound to the chest" and began providing medical assistance. Authorities later identified the victim as Parrot from Tyrone, Ga.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officers said additional charges are likely for others who were possibly involved.

No additional details were released.