COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Small town politics turned into a literal turf war in Coweta County.

After the school board voted to build new football fields at three high schools, there were allegations of conspiracy, visits from the FBI and a nearly year-long investigation.

A new report, commissioned by the Coweta County Board of Education, found those allegations were bogus.

In August of 2018, a Coweta County resident sent a letter to the school board alleging bid-rigging, conspiracy and fraud. The letter, which threatened a lawsuit, said the school district's Request For Proposal was so specific that only one company, the company that ultimately built the fields, would win the bid.

The school district, following long-standing policy, hired an outside firm to investigate. The law firm of Wilson, Morton and Downs found the allegations were false.

"We find no evidence that a Board of Education member or any school system employee engaged in bid-rigging, conspiracy to defraud, or racketeering," the report said.

And it gets worse.

The 161-page report, obtained by 11Alive, goes on to say that school board member Linda Menk, the only one to vote against the turf in 2018, was actually doing so to help out a competing turf company.

It also says Menk withheld emails, wouldn't answer the investigator's questions and is good friends with the complainant who originally sent the letter.

Menk couldn't be reached for comment.

