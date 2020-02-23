NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people discovered in a hotel room on Wednesday.

Police say the bodies were found by hotel staff at the Quality Inn on Lakeside Way in Newnan that morning. Investigators arrived to find a man and woman dead in their room.

Police do not know when the two died and investigators haven't determined the cause of death for either. But they said there weren't any signs of "felonious assault" noticed at the scene.

The Coweta County Coroner's Office is awaiting autopsy and toxicology results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine how the two people died.

Police have not released the names of either victim pending the notification of family. The department doesn't intend to release any additional information right now because the investigation is ongoing.

