Increased law enforcement presence expected at Georgia high school after vandals make threats of school shooting, principal says

Principal Chase Puckett said someone vandalized bathrooms at Newnan High School on the Cougar Village 9th Grade Campus.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A principal in Coweta County is alerting parents about threatening messages plastered to the walls of bathrooms at a high school on Thursday.

In a letter sent to guardians on Thursday afternoon, Principal Chase Puckett said someone vandalized the bathrooms at Newnan High School on the Cougar Village 9th Grade Campus with graffiti, threatening to "shoot up" the building Friday morning and telling students not to "bother hiding."

In the message illicitly written in two restrooms, the vandals warned that some people "won't be making it to Thanksgiving break," Puckett said. In the letter, Puckett asserted law enforcement was called to investigate the allegations immediately after students told school leaders about the incident.

Right now, there is no indication that classes at Newnan High will be canceled due to the threat, but he said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the Cougar Village Campus and CEC Campus on Friday.

Puckett is assuring parents that school leaders will update the public as more information is available.

"Your child's safety remains a top priority for our school. We will continue to use our safety in order to maintain a safe learning environment," Puckett wrote.

Puckett urged everyone remind students to notify school administration any time they are concerned about their safety.