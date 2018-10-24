NEWNAN, Ga. – Newnan Police are searching for three men accused of a smash-and-grab at the Jared’s Jewelers Store on Newnan Crossing Bypass.

In surveillance video released by Newnan Police, three suspects can be seen entering the jewelry store at just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.

Two of the suspects entered through the front doors, wearing hoodies and gloves, and smashed the display glass with small sledgehammers. They grabbed an unknown amount of jewelry before running away on foot, according to the report.

The third suspect also entered the front doors wearing a hoodie and acted as lookout near the entryway, according to police. He had an item in his hand that police believe might be a handgun.

All three suspects cut through the parking lot in a southern direction. There are no suspects and no description of a suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Newnan Police at 770-254-2355, or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

