'No patience for climate change deniers' | Gov. Newsom updates California on historic wildfire season

With a heat wave, power shutoffs, and now harsh winds, the fire season is only just beginning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 7,600 fires and 2.3 million acres have been burned in 2020, signaling a fire season that is not just historic, but extraordinary. Approximately 1.8 million of those total acres were burned in the last three weeks alone.

“It’s rather extraordinary, the challenge that we’ve faced, again so far this season, 2020,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The 2020 season has required a "deep reservoir" of resources, said Newsom. So far, 14,000 firefighters and 1,900 engines, including out of state and federal engines, have been deployed. The fires have resulted in eight fatalities, and 3,400+ structures destroyed, though the latter number could change as the damage is assessed.

In 2019, California had 4,927 fires and 118k acres burned.



In 2020, so far, we’ve had 7,606 fires and 2.3m acres burned.



Thank you to @CAL_FIRE @CalGuard @Cal_OES and all the first responders doing everything they can to keep Californians safe. #CaliforniaFires — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 8, 2020

Newsom said that climate change is to blame for these massive and numerous wildfires.

"I have no patience, and I say this lovingly, not as an ideologue, but as someone who prides himself on being open to argument, interested in evidence, but I quite literally have no patience for climate change deniers," Newsom said. "It's...completely inconsistent, that point of view, with the reality on the ground, the facts as we are experiencing them."

With dry winds and high temperatures continuing throughout the week, there is concern that although many of the major fires from the last few weeks have high containment, hotspots and small fires will crop up.

This would mean more work for California's firefighters who are battling blazes across the state. The governor was praiseful of the California National Guard, which, against poor visibility and lack of space, were able to rescue 214 individuals and 11 pets from forest areas caught in the Creek Fire's path while camping in Sierra National Forest.

"That was because of the bravery of our National Guard's men and women, and I just want personally express deep respect and admiration on behalf of 40 million Californians but also on behalf of 214 families whose lives were spared," Newsom said.

The governor added that the National Guard was out near the fires again Tuesday morning, evacuating more than 150 individuals.

Newsom gave updates on wildfires burning throughout California.

Here are the acreage and containment percentages of major and new wildfires:

LNU Lightning Complex: 91% contained at 375k acres

CZU Lightning Complex: 81% contained at 86K acres

SCU Lightning Complex: 95% contained at 396K acres

August Complex: 24% contained at 265K acres

Creek Fire: 0% contained at 143K acres

Valley Fire: 3% contained at 17K acres

El Dorado Fire: 10% contained at 16K acres

Bobcat Fire: 0% contained at 8500 acres

Oak Fire: 5% contained at 863 acres