Construction workers hurt when bridge collapses during dismantle process, sheriff's office says

ATLANTA — Members of a construction crew were hurt Tuesday evening when a bridge they were working to dismantle collapsed, deputies said.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a portion of the Access Road bridge collapsed just before 5:30 p.m.

The collapse caused three construction workers to be submerged in the Yellow River. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the workers were rescued and are receiving medical attention.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the Access Road past Almon Road is closed.