Newton County Detention Center receives perfect score on August health inspection

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Detention Center recently received a perfect score on a state inspection.

Georgia Department of Public Health issued the detention center a 100 during its food service inspection on Aug. 11.

Citing a health inspector, the Newton County Detention Center said it's one of the cleanest facilities state officials have been in, according to a sheriff's office release.

The sheriff thanked the dedicated staff who prioritize the health and safety of the inmates housed at the center.

"Our top priority at the Newton County Detention Center is to maintain the cleanliness of the facility and ensure the inmate residents are being cared for," Sheriff Ezell Brown said via a news release. "I am grateful to have a jail staff who continues working hard for the health and safety of the inmate residents."

Newton County's news comes as the Fulton County Jail reports a detainee has died. This marks the eighth detainee in Fulton County Sheriff's Office custody who has died in the past year.