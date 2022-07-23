x
Driver killed in Newton County Hwy. 11 crash identified

The incident happened on Thursday.
Credit: Newton County Sheriff

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The driver killed in a crash earlier this week on Hwy. 11 in Newton County was identified Saturday by authorities.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office identified the driver in the incident as Darrell A. Stowe.

"Mr. Stowe was passing a truck in a no passing zone north on Hwy. 11 when he was struck head on by a south bound tractor trailer," a sheriff's office statement said.

The roadway south of Adams Circle was shut down for several hours when the incident occurred on Thursday.

