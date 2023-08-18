Multi-agency search being conducted in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff's Office did not say what the search was related to.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency law enforcement search is being conducted in Newton County Friday morning, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office did not say what the search was connected to. 11Alive reached the sheriff's office for details, with a communications officer describing it as an "informational search." The post on Facebook stressed there was "no threat to the community."

The sheriff's office wrote:

We want to inform our community of an ongoing area search on the east side of the county. Please be advised that there is no threat to the community. The following agencies and organizations are present in the area: Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Emergency Management, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Central Georgia K-9 Search and Rescue, Georgia Piedmont K-9 Search, and Search and Rescue K-9 of Georgia.