Deputies identify victim killed in Newton County shooting, ask for residents' assistance

The shooting happened Monday a little after 3 p.m. Two people were hurt and one person died.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office identified a victim killed in a shooting in Covington Monday. The search is still on for possible suspects and deputies are asking residents to help with the investigation.

Deputies responded on April 3 around 3 p.m. to Highway 162 at the Wildcat Creek Estates for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in critical condition and another man dead. Deputies later identified the man who died as 20-year-old Braxton Singleton.

Officers said a third victim checked themselves into the hospital later that evening. They are now trying to determine if this person was also injured in the same shooting.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Authorities are now asking residents at the Mountain View Estates for their outdoor video footage from Monday between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Investigators are hoping video will help them determine what led up to the shooting at this time.

Officials said the residents who have video can contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or email him at jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.