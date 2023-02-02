Newton County student arrested after allegedly posting TikTok holding gun at school

COVINGTON, Ga. — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff' Office arrested a student after the was caught on a TikTok video allegedly holding a gun on school grounds.
On Jan. 20, deputies were called to Alcovy High School in Covington after administrators alerted them of the TikTok video.
Administrators caught the video being airdropped around the school, according to the incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.
The report stated two students were in the video, with one holding a handgun in the men's restroom of the school. Deputies said the student seen holding the gun is facing several charges including:
- Having weapons on school safety school grounds
- Reckless conduct
- Obstruction of officers
- Possession of handgun under 18
- Theft by receiving stolen property
The Newton County School District released a statement about the incident:
“Weapons on campus are strictly prohibited. In addition to disciplinary action for violating the Student Code of Conduct, the student in question is also facing legal charges.”
