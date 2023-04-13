Lockdown lifted at Newton High School after threat was called in, authorities say

The sheriff's office said there was no active shooter.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Newton High School were on lockdown while police were searching the building after a threat was called in, the sheriff's office said.

There was "no active threat" during the search, the sheriff's office said.

As of around 10:40 a.m., district officials said the lockdown had been lifted. Students are being sent home early at noon.

Officials did not initially say what kind of threat prompted the lockdown or what they were looking for, describing the situation as threats "made to harm the students and staff at Newton High." The sheriff's office said there is "no active threat to the students at this time."

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the school’s students and staff, and we are taking these threats very seriously," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.