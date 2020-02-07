Courts in Newton and Walton County close after COVID infections, death of justice

A judge has ordered the closure of the courthouses through July 14.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Alcovy Judicial Circuit court buildings in Newton County and Walton County will be closed through July 14 after "several judges and staff" have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a public information officer, Bryan Fazio, the National Guard will be cleaning the judicial centers.

An order issued by Judge John M. Ott on Wednesday declared a judicial emergency, closing the courthouses until July 15 at 8 a.m.

During that time the courts will "remain minimally open" according to the order, only to address essential functions.

"During this period, one or more deputies of the Sheriff's Offices will be situated inside the front door of the courthouse and available to handle and direct any interested person to the appropriate authority or county officer for any emergency or any need which would otherwise be handled in the courthouse," the order states.

The court closures were ordered the same day as the sudden death of Judge Horace Johnson, Jr. The justice, who became the first Black Super Court judge on the Alcovy Circuit when he was appointed in 2002, died on Wednesday morning of what has been determined to be natural causes.

Judge Ott's order also cited Johnson's passing as a reason to close the courthouses. It said his death "has left this court with the loss of a true public servant resulting in a need to further assess judicial resources."

Regarding the COVID-19 infections, Judge Ott wrote in his order: "In response, the county staff need the opportunity to conduct a thorough cleaning of the courthouses, and the undersigned has determined that best practices dictate a further and more concerted effort in social distancing."

It adds that any court proceedings that need to be held while the courthouses are closed shall be done so by video conferencing.

