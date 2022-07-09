Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility

Nicholas Carussillo, 29, died after he was forced out of a mental health facility without his medication in 2017.

ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo.

A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.

Nick battled addiction and had spent years in and out of mental health facilities in North Carolina. He was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 20-years-old.

He had been seeking treatment in August of 2017 and had transferred to the MARR Addiction Treatment Center, a dual mental health and addiction facility in Doraville and was abruptly forced out. Nick died less than 60 hours later after being hit by several vehicles on I-85 outside Atlanta.

Years later, the Carusillo family is bringing awareness to those experiencing mental health and addiction issues with the record-setting verdict, awarded by a jury in DeKalb County.

Natalie Woodward of Warshauer Woodward Atkins and Dax Lopez of DGL Attorneys at Law represented the Carusillo family in the lawsuit.

"Nick's story really was about a family's fight to try to get proper care for their son who had substance abuse issues and mental health issues, as is so often the case," Woodward said. "I think the verdict was really redemption for validating his life and the care that he deserved and that he didn't get. That is tragically something that so many families deal with in the United States every day. We are just so proud of them for bringing that to light and fighting for five years to give their son a voice."

Nick's mom Tina Carusillo and dad Mike Carusillo said they felt that they decided to file the lawsuit to get answers about why their son was removed from the facility.

"The tragedy to his death, we knew from the very beginning that something wasn't right here. The way that he was treated, the way that he was discharged. The way that his mental health was managed was just not right. And he did not have to die," Tina said. "That's when we decided as a family to further do some more investigation to figure out what exactly was going on."

Mike added that Nick's story is a "very tragic situation" but his story is also one of "redemption."

"We hope Nick's name lives on in that message that needs to be sent. We sat in a courtroom for 17 days and all the things that we learned that they did wrong, if they just did one or two of those things right, we wouldn't be here," he said.

Nick's family hopes their case will continue to encourage other health facilities to improve the care that they're giving.

"Nick was always a champion for the underdog. And so he would never want someone to go through what he went through or to die like he died," Nick's sister Jessica Carusillo Long said. "Other people need to know his story so they can get the help they need and deserve, and the care they need and deserve to be the best versions of themselves."