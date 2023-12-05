Police made welfare check, family services referral day before death of 1-year-old

The mother of 1-year-old Nirvana Oliver, Asia Calabrese-Lewis, has been charged with murder in the case.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police made contact with a mother now charged with murder in her 1-year-old's death a day before the child died after she was pulled from an office park pond.

Police responded Thursday night to a call about a naked woman at the Concourse office complex, and have said officers found her "having some type of episode."

"The child's father arrived and asked where the baby was," a release said. The mom, it added, "then stated that the baby was deceased in a pool."

Officers pulled Nirvana Oliver's body out of the water and rushed to nearby Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nirvana's grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, told 11Alive that his son and Lewis lived together just about 100 yards away from the retention pond where Nirvana's body was found.

He said his son told him that at some point on Thursday evening, Calabrese-Lewis left with their baby and before long, they noticed some commotion across the street along Concourse Parkway. Sandy Springs Police were out looking for the naked woman.

They saw Calabrese-Lewis being arrested and asked her where the baby was, to which Oliver said she responded, "F the baby." At that moment, police said they didn't know a baby was involved and then began their search for Nirvana.

Officers started searching the industrial complex that includes several retention ponds. They found Nirvana's body around 7:30 p.m., along with a diaper floating nearby. An arrest warrant states the mother was seen on a security camera arriving at the retention pond a little after 6 p.m.

What exactly happened from that point, leading to Nirvana's death, remains unclear.

The department said in a statement Saturday that officers responded to a business the day before, Wednesday, May 10, "concerning a welfare check on an adult female and juvenile."

The release said the adult female "refused medical assistance" and that "based on the investigation by the officer and his supervisor, no crime had been committed and parties were not in any immediate danger, but there appeared to be some family assistance needs."

The officers walked back them back to their home and made contact with the child's father, the statement added. They later made a referral to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

DFCS acknowledged the referral in a statement Friday, saying: The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) is aware of the tragic death of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, and we are working closely with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation. DFCS’ first involvement with Asia Calabrese-Lewis was on evening of May 10, when we received a report alleging suspected abuse/neglect of Nirvana. We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11. This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones.

Nirvana's grandfather said they couldn't understand why this happened.

"What could she have done to deserve to be dead at 23 months," Kenneth said, adding later, "she was the best baby in the world. She lit up any room she entered."