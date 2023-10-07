Officials respond to nitric acid spill on Georgia Tech's campus

Authorities said that at least one person is being evaluated for exposure.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials are responding to a nitric acid spill on Georgia Tech's campus Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 950 Atlantic Drive NW, which is the address for the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building, according to Google Maps.

Georgia Tech Police have evacuated the building, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where at least 10 firetrucks were seen responding to the spill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nitric Acid is a "colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes with an acrid odor." Exposure can cause irritation to the eyes and skin, the CDC said.

This is the same location where authorities responded to a "suspicious package" that contained a white powder substance last month. Officials initially declared that the package contained fentanyl, but later said the substance was actually sugar.

