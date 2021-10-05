Nitrogen tank falls over on Clark Atlanta University campus, no one injured

Upon further investigation, the tank wasn't leaking and the building wasn't damaged.

ATLANTA — Fire officials said no one was injured after a nitrogen tank fell at Clark Atlanta University Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 11:35 a.m., on the campus in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, they originally received a call of an explosion. When they got to the scene they learned the tank did not explode and wasn't leaking.

The building was evacuated out of "precautionary measure," officials told 11Alive.

"The on-site carbon monoxide testing conducted has been confirmed as a 0 reading. The building has been cleared for re-entry," fire officials said in a release.