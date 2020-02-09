Charges will not be pursued in alleged abuse of students with special needs, DA says

Parents were hoping the D.A. would file child abuse charges, but it now seems like that will not happen.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County district attorney's office said there is not enough evidence to pursue a case against a teacher accused of abusing students with special needs.

A paraprofessional at Elm Street Elementary accused the teacher of throwing a shoe at a child's head back in December 2019 and placing her hands around a student's neck. The teacher also accused the parapro of mistreating a student.

Leading up to this point there has been an open police investigation, the principal of the school had been disciplined, and both the teacher and the parapro were placed on leave.

In a statement to 11Alive, the D.A. said the office reviewed the evidence - including a polygraph test by the teacher - but concluded the allegations could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, the DA's office would not be filing charges.

The DA's office said it interviewed the teacher, the parapro, and students. It said that none of the children alleged mistreatment by anyone. It also said that while it was provided three iPhone recordings made by the paraprofessional, none showed anything amounting to child abuse by the teacher.

"The District Attorney’s Office aggressively prosecutes child abusers, but we are always bound by what the evidence allows us to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the burden of proof in our criminal justice system," said a statement from the DA's office.

"With such serious and highly concerning allegations of abuse against such vulnerable children, the natural instinct is a fiercely emotional one, fueled by a desire to protect children and strongly punish those accused of harming them," the statement added. "As prosecutors we cannot be governed by emotion. It is our duty to apply the facts to the law, and to determine whether a crime did in fact occur."

Although the allegations of child abuse were not prosecutable, the district attorney's office said "questions still remain" as to whether the abuse claims were reported in a timely manner, according to Georgia law.