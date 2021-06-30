GBI: No injuries after officer shot at alleged DUI suspect's car tire during chase, infant was in car

A Cornelia police officer shot at an alleged DUI suspect's car tire during a chase while an infant was in the car.

CORNELIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired while allegedly chasing a DUI suspect with an infant in her car in Cornelia on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, Cornelia officers were told around 9:43 p.m. to be on the lookout for a possible DUI driver in the area.

After asking for directions at the Cornelia Fire Department, firefighters identified a 38-year-old woman from Dawsonville that fit the description of the alleged suspect, the GBI said.

Cornelia officers went to the fire department and conducted a sobriety test on the woman, and placed her under arrest for the DUI, the GBI said.

However, the woman got into her car and drove away while she had an infant in her car, according to the GBI.

The GBI said a Cornelia Police officer then fired a shot at her car's tire while she was driving away. The woman then led officers on a police chase.

During the chase, she wrecked into another car with people inside it. Her car was disabled and she was stopped on the side of the road by officers, the GBI said.

There were no injuries during the tire shooting or the chase, according to the GBI. The woman was taken to the Habersham County Detention Center.