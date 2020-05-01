STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb firefighters were called out to battle a house fire in the 800 block of 3rd Street in Stone Mountain on Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb Fire Capt. Dion Bentley, the call came in at about 8:30 a.m.

Bentley said the damage was confined to a 200 square-foot addition to a 1,700 square foot home.

He said the fire may have started in a washer or dryer which was located in the additional building.

One person was home at the time, and Bentley said that was who alerted firefighters of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

